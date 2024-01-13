Subscribe
UFC Vegas 84 results – Ankalaev vs Walker 2

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 aka UFC Vegas 84 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT).

In the main event, No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) faces No. 7 Johnny Walker (21-7, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair first met last October, when Ankalaev delivered an unintentional illegal knee and Walker was deemed unable to continue by the doctor. The bout was declared no contest.

The co-main event is a rematch between, Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil and Manel Kape (19-6) of Angola. Kape missed flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds and the bout proceeds at 129.5-pound catchweight. Nicolau won their first fight by split decision in March 2021.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Gabriel Benitez (23-11) goes up against American Jim Miller (36-17) at lightweight. As well, Mario Bautista (13-2) and Ricky Simon (20-4) meet in an all American-battle at bantamweight. In addition, American Phil Hawes (12-5) and Brunno Ferreira (10-1) of Brazil go head to head at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Date: Sunday, January 14
Main card: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape
  • Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez
  • Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista
  • Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

Preliminary card

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons
  • Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus
  • Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva
  • Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes

