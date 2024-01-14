Subscribe
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith full fight video highlights

Beterbiev retains unified light heavyweight titles by TKO against Smith live from Québec City, Canada

Parviz Iskenderov

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith squared off in the main event live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). The contest featured Montreal-based undefeated light heavyweight champion up against once beaten former super middleweight champion of the UK.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell. Beterbiev came out on top, dominating, dropping and stopping Smith along the way. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes into the seventh round.

With the victory by TKO, Artur Beterbiev improved to 20-0, 20 KOs and retained his 100 percent knockout ratio. The 38-year-old made the second successful defence of his unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts.

Former WBA 186-pound Callum Smith dropped to 29-2, 21 KOs. Liverpool, England’s 33-year-old didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-division world champion and got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith full fight card results.

