Christian Mbilli stops Rohan Murdock in six rounds

Christian Mbilli came out on top, when he faced Rohan Murdock live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). The bout served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Montreal-based super middleweight took the win via RTD, after his opponent’s corner called it a day prior to the start of Round 7.

With the victory, Christian Mbilli improved to 26-0, 22 KOs and remained undefeated. The 28-year-old native of Yaounde, Cameroon retained his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts. Post-fight he said he wanted to fight Canelo Alvarez.

Rohan Murdock dropped to 27-3, 19 KOs. Nerang, Queensland-based 31-year-old of Joondalup, Western Australia got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Earlier at the event, Melbourne’s WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) made the first successful defence of his title by majority decision against Saul Sanchez (20-3, 12 KOs) of the United States.