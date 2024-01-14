Subscribe
Jason Moloney retains title by decision against Saul Sanchez

Moloney makes his first successful defence of WBO bantamweight title against Sanchez live from Québec City, Canada

Parviz Iskenderov

Jason Moloney came out victorious against Saul Sanchez, when the pair squared off live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). The bout was featured on the card topped by Artur Beterbiev’s unified light heavyweight title defence against Callum Smith.

The Australian bantamweight retained his WBO belt against the American challenger by majority decision in a 12-round blockbuster. The scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 114-114.

With the victory, Jason Moloney improved to 27-2, 19 KOs and secured the sixth win in a row. The 33-year-old native of Melbourne, Victoria made the first successful defence of his title.

Saul Sanchez dropped to 20-3, 12 KOs and got his two-fight winning streak snapped. The 26-year-old contender of Encino, California didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith full fight card results.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

