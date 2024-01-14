Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 full fight video highlights

Light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker squared off in a rematch headlining UFC Vegas 84 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). Their first fight, held last October in Abu Dhabi, ended in No Contest in the first round after Ankalaev landed an unintentional illegal knee and Walker was rendered unable to continue by the doctor.

The scheduled for five rounds second fight also ended prior to the final horn. Ankalaev claimed the win, dropping Walker with a big right over hand and finished him with an uppercut. Referee Marc Goddard jumped in and stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Magomed Ankalaev improved to 18-1-1, 1 NC. Post-fight No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender said he was ready to fight for the title.

No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil dropped to 21-8, 1 NC.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Ankalaev vs Walker 2 full fight video highlights

Johnny Walker makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Magomed Ankalaev.

You won't want to miss this ?



Skipping into the spotlight to settle things, it's Magomed Ankalaev! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/9r1n6m2BgE — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 14, 2024

Fight time.

FIRST MAIN EVENT OF THE YEAR!?



Ankalaev vs Walker ready to run it back – Who you got? #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/py5iwbuWVi — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 14, 2024

Round 1.

Round 2.

QUE KOOOOO??@AnkalaevM lo noquea en el segundo round con un derechazo descomunal #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/VTwCF3CB9o — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 14, 2024

Miren de nuevo este KO estelar por parte de @AnkalaevM ? #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/NcyCkOpPBz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 14, 2024

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 full fight card results.