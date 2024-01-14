Subscribe
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 full fight video highlights

Ankalaev TKO's Walker in the second round of rematch at UFC Vegas 84

Parviz Iskenderov

Light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker squared off in a rematch headlining UFC Vegas 84 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). Their first fight, held last October in Abu Dhabi, ended in No Contest in the first round after Ankalaev landed an unintentional illegal knee and Walker was rendered unable to continue by the doctor.

The scheduled for five rounds second fight also ended prior to the final horn. Ankalaev claimed the win, dropping Walker with a big right over hand and finished him with an uppercut. Referee Marc Goddard jumped in and stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Magomed Ankalaev improved to 18-1-1, 1 NC. Post-fight No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender said he was ready to fight for the title.

No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil dropped to 21-8, 1 NC.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Ankalaev vs Walker 2 full fight video highlights

Johnny Walker makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Magomed Ankalaev.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

