Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 full fight video highlights

Light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker squared off in a rematch headlining UFC Vegas 84 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). Their first fight, held last October in Abu Dhabi, ended in No Contest in the first round after Ankalaev landed an unintentional illegal knee and Walker was rendered unable to continue by the doctor.
The scheduled for five rounds second fight also ended prior to the final horn. Ankalaev claimed the win, dropping Walker with a big right over hand and finished him with an uppercut. Referee Marc Goddard jumped in and stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.
With the victory by TKO, Magomed Ankalaev improved to 18-1-1, 1 NC. Post-fight No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender said he was ready to fight for the title.
No. 7 Johnny Walker of Brazil dropped to 21-8, 1 NC.
