Beterbiev vs Smith results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith airs live stream from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). The main event bout features undefeated unified light heavyweight champion up against once beaten former super middleweight champion.

Montreal-based Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) makes the second defence of his WBC, WBO and IBF titles. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of Liverpool, England eyes his third straight victory and looks to conquer a new weight class. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event features Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, Western Australia challenging Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Yaounde, Cameroon for his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight titles. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Beterbiev vs Smith undercard bouts, Australian Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Melbourne, Victoria makes the first defence of his WBO bantamweight title against American contender Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of Encino, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, January 14

Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight titles

Preliminary card

Jason Moloney vs. Saul Sanchez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Moloney’s WBO bantamweight title

Imam Khataev vs. Michal Ludwiczak, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Arias Alvarez, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera, 8 rounds, welterweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith results

Stay tuned for Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live results.