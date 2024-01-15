Free Fight: Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua is back in the ring on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he faces Francis Ngannou. British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon go head to head in a 10-round clash.

In his previous outing last December at the same venue, Joshua dominated Swedish contender Otto Wallin. The 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire defeated his opponent via fifth-round RTD. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) takes on Francis Ngannou (0-1), who looks to conquer the world of “The Sweet Science”. The 37-year-old MMA fighter made his pro boxing debut last October also in Riyadh, where he fought and dropped current WBC champion Tyson Fury. The latter, however, took the victory by split decision after 10 rounds.

At the launch press conference in London on January 15, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou go face to face for the first time and preview their highly anticipated showdown.