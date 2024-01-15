Subscribe
HomeBoxing

George Kambosos to face Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 12 in Perth

George Kambosos vs Vasiliy Lomachenko for vacant IBF lightweight title

BoxingNewsTop Stories
Parviz Iskenderov
George Kambosos faces Vasiliy Lomachenko for world title in Perth
George Kambosos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

George Kambosos and Vasiliy Lomachenko have their fight date reportedly locked in for Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The contest features former unified lightweight champion of Sydney up against three-division world champion and future hall of famer of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title.

30-year-old George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. In October and June 2022 in Melbourne, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion lost a pair of fights for the undisputed title by unanimous decision against Devin Haney.

Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was in action last May in Las Vegas, where he dropped a UD in his bid to dethrone Haney. Prior to that, the 35-year-old southpaw of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine defeated Jamaine Ortiz and Richard Commey by unanimous decision and stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in Round 9.

The fight was reported as “set” by ESPN citing sources, today.

In November 2021, Kambosos took a split decision against Teofimo Lopez and claimed his unified belts. In October 2020, the latter earned a unanimous decision against Lomachenko and took those titles from him.

The IBF lightweight belt has been vacant, since former undisputed 135-pound champion Haney moved up to junior welterweight and claimed the WBC strap against Regis Prograis last December in San Francisco.

The official Kambosos vs Lomachenko announcement is expected to be made shortly.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Stream UFC 297 Strickland vs du Plessis live on Kayo in Australia
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.