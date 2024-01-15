George Kambosos to face Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 12 in Perth

George Kambosos and Vasiliy Lomachenko have their fight date reportedly locked in for Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The contest features former unified lightweight champion of Sydney up against three-division world champion and future hall of famer of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title.

30-year-old George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. In October and June 2022 in Melbourne, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion lost a pair of fights for the undisputed title by unanimous decision against Devin Haney.

Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was in action last May in Las Vegas, where he dropped a UD in his bid to dethrone Haney. Prior to that, the 35-year-old southpaw of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine defeated Jamaine Ortiz and Richard Commey by unanimous decision and stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in Round 9.

The fight was reported as “set” by ESPN citing sources, today.

In November 2021, Kambosos took a split decision against Teofimo Lopez and claimed his unified belts. In October 2020, the latter earned a unanimous decision against Lomachenko and took those titles from him.

The IBF lightweight belt has been vacant, since former undisputed 135-pound champion Haney moved up to junior welterweight and claimed the WBC strap against Regis Prograis last December in San Francisco.

The official Kambosos vs Lomachenko announcement is expected to be made shortly.