Free Fight: Tyson Fury gets dropped by Francis Ngannou, takes victory by decision

Fury set to face Oleksandr Usyk, Ngannou takes on Anthony Joshua

Parviz Iskenderov

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou battled it out last October at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest featured British current WBC heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon.

The pair squared off in the highly anticipated clash scheduled for 10 rounds. Ngannou dropped Fury in the third round with left hook. Fury, nevertheless, came out with the win by split decision. The scores were 95-94 in favor of Ngannou and 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Both fighters are scheduled to be back in the ring in the near future at the separate events held at the same location, where they fought a few months back.

Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) faces Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine on February 17. The latter brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts. The pair meets in a 12-round bout with the undisputed title on the line.

Francis Ngannou (0-1) goes up against British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) in another extravaganza showdown on March 8. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

