Joseph Parker challenges Zhilei Zhang in co-feature to Joshua vs Ngannou in Riyadh

Parker faces Zhang for interim WBO heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Parker faces Zhilei Zhang for interim title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker is back in the ring, when he faces Zhilei Zhang live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). Former world champion of New Zealand challenges Bloomfield, New Jersey-based Chinese heavyweight for his interim WBO title. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder last month at the same location. Earlier last year, the 32-year-old native of South Auckland stopped Simon Kean and Faiga Opelu, and earned a UD against Jack Massey.

In September 2022, Parker suffered the defeat by knockout against Joe Joyce in their bout for the vacant interim WBO strap. Last year, the latter twice fought Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs), who secured a pair of wins via stoppage in the sixth and third round, and claimed the title.

Also announced for the event titled “Knockout Chaos”, Australian Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) going through the ropes against opponent to be named. The 24-year-old heavyweight of Meadowbrook, Queensland was in action last October in Cancun, Mexico, where he defeated Andrew Tabiti by unanimous decision.

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) faces off former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

