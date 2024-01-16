UFC 297 Australia time, how to watch, Strickland vs du Plessis, full fight card

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

Table of contents

UFC 297 PPV card

In the main event, Sean Strickland makes the first defence of his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Strickland (28-5) claimed the belt last September, when he defeated former champion Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 32-year-old native of Anaheim, California secured his third win in a row. No. 2-ranked Du Plessis (20-2) is riding an eight-fight winning streak. The 30-year-old contender of Hatfield, South Africa defeated former champion Robert Whittaker by TKO in the second round last time out in July 2023.

In the five-round co-main event, former bantamweight title challenger and No. 2 Raquel Pennington and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva battle it out for the division’s vacant belt. 35-year-old Pennington (15-8) of Colorado Springs, Colorado won five of her previous bouts. 32-year-old Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Uberlandia, Brazil was in action last July, when she faced former champion Holly Holm in a bout that was ruled No Contest, after she tested positive for ritalinic acid.

Also on the PPV card, Neil Magny (28-12) of the United States goes up against Mike Malott (10-1-1) of Canada at welterweight. In another USA vs Canada showdown, Chris Curtis (30-10) and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) go head to head at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Arnold Allen (19-2) of England faces Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight.

UFC 297 prelims

The top of preliminary card pits Brad Katona (15-2) of Canada against Garrett Armfield 9-3) of the United States. The pair squares off at bantamweight.

Also on the card, another representative of the country-host, Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) takes on American Sean Woodson (10-1-1) at featherweight. Plus, Serhiy Sidey (10-1) of Ukraine and Ramon Taveras (9-2) of the US clash at bantamweight and Gillian Robertson (12-8) of Canada and Polyana Viana (13-6) of Brazil meet at women’s strawweight.

Among the early prelims, Canadian Yohan Lainesse (9-2) fights Sam Patterson (10-2-1) of England at welterweight. In addition, Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3) of Canada takes on Priscila Cachoeira (12-5) of Brazil at women’s flyweight and Canada’s Malcolm Gordon (14-7) takes on American Jimmy Flick (16-7) at flyweight.

When does UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis start in Australia?

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 21 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10 am AEDT.

The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. In Brisbane for 1 pm AEST. In Adelaide for 1:30 pm ACDT. In Darwin for 12:30 pm ACST. In Perth for 11 am AWST.

UFC 297 full fight card

The current UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, bantamweight – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, welterweight

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, featherweight

Prelims

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight

Early prelims