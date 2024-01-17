Anthony Joshua: I have to conquer Francis Ngannou mind in the ring

Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou square off in a highly anticipated boxing match live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The 10-round contest pits British former unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion against former UFC champion of Cameroon. The bout headlines the card billed as “Knockout Chaos”.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) is looking for his fourth straight victory. The 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire stopped Swedish contender Otto Wallin in five rounds last time out in December 2023.

“Every fight leads to somewhere, so this fight is my everything – my soul, my spirit, my mind, my body,” Anthony Joshua said at the launch press conference in London. “We’ll see where it leads me, right now, I’m not thinking about any championship belts, or anything. My main focus is Francis, realistically, it’s getting through an intense, focused training camp, because how I train is how I fight. If I get victory in my training camp I am sure I get victory on the night. We’ll put the belts on hold because my focus is on getting through training camp and getting to the fight successfully.”

“It’s really good working with him [Ben Davison] and the whole team at the academy. They have helped a lot. I still speak a lot with Derrick James in the States, but being home and having someone just as good, I’m just searching for greatness really. Continuously searching for greatness, how to elevate myself, push forward in every aspect of my game, and this is just another challenge and during each challenge I find out so much about myself. Even though I already know who I am, I know I am going to discover new things about myself and things that can take me to new heights.”

“He [Francis Ngannou] brings two arms, a body, like every other fighter does. But it’s his mind that is different. Everyone has their own unique mind. In terms of the frame and make up, I’ve seen people like him and he’s seen people like me many times before, but it’s his mind that I have to conquer in the ring. You have to take their soul and spirit, and I am looking for the challenge for sure, it’s going to be good, explosive.”

“There’s many ways to skin a cat, I can counter-punch, he can counter-punch. We can both box, we can both trade, it’s going to be a good fight – and shout out to His Excellency, my promoter, my team at 258 for getting me in this position to showcase why I am the top Heavyweight in the UK. I’m not really concerned about the world, I’m trying to conquer where I live and make everyone know that I am the one that puts boxing on the map.”

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou: I will do something that no-one has done before

Francis Ngannou (0-1) goes through the ropes for the second time and looks to avenge his defeat by split decision against Tyson Fury. The 37-year-old MMA fighter made his pro boxing debut last October against British current WBC champion in a non-title fight and knocked him down in the third round.

“Thank you to my brother, His Excellency, for once again putting me in this position to live my dream and have all those great experiences like I had in Riyadh two months ago, it was amazing,” Francis Ngannou said. “Hopefully this will be the same thing.”

“I’ve been sitting here and listening to people talking and even Eddie praising me, and I appreciate that, but at the same time, I am not sure if he wants me to sleep on his guy – but that’s not going to happen. I am just a beginner out here that’s going to train really hard and do everything as the underdog to win the fight.”

“I don’t take my last fight as a reference, I know exactly where I am at, I’m going to get better and better and that’s how I see things. I’m preparing for a tough fight, the Fury fight was great, but that’s in the past and I have a new challenge in front of me, and I take it more serious now than before because now I think there’s something more on the line, which is probably the undisputed fight.”

“So let’s see, I will do something that no-one has done before and I believe I have the tools to do that, starting with having the win over ‘AJ’ on March 8 in a big fight – not an easy fight, but a possible one and I am going to take it.”

“I’m going to fight him, so what do you think I am going to do? I will look for his chin. That’s what you do in a fight, you try to hit someone on the chin or wherever to try to hurt him. I heard he doesn’t have a chin, I don’t know if it’s true or not, we’re going to find out and I hope that I have the opportunity to test that – that’s my wish.”

In the co-main event, former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand challenges Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) for his interim WBO belt. Also on the card, Mexico’s Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten British contender Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs). Plus, Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales go head to head at lightweight.