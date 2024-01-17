Justin Gaethje defends BMF belt against Max Holloway at UFC 300

The second bout with the belt on the line has been added to UFC 300, featuring Justin Gaethje up against Max Holloway. The historic fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14 (AEST). The pair squares off in a five-round contest at lightweight.

Former two-time UFC lightweight title challenger, Justin Gaethje (25-4) steps inside the Octagon to defend his symbolic “BMF” title. Former interim titleholder claimed the strap via second-round head kick KO against Dustin Poirier last July in Salt Lake City. In March 2023 in London, the 35-year-old native of Tucson, Arizona defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision.

Max Holloway (25-7) is coming off the win via third-round KO against Jung Chan-sung aka “The Korean Zombie” last August in Singapore. In April 2023 in Kansas City, the 32-year-old former featherweight champion of Honolulu, Hawaii earned a unanimous decision against Arnold Allen.

UFC President Dana White made a two-fight announcement in a new video today.

The announcement also includes a rescheduled lightweight bout between Jim Miller (37-17, 1 NC) of Sparta Township, New Jersey and Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 NC) of San Bernardino, California.

The first championship bout featured on the UFC 300 fight card was announced last week. The all-Chinese clash pits two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (24-3) against against No. 2-ranked contender Yan Xiaonan (17-3, 1 NC).

The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be officially set.

The current UFC 300 lineup looks as the following: