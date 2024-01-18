Subscribe
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke press conference

Also featuring Jake Paul, Jonathan Gonzalez, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Javon Walton

By Parviz Iskenderov

Amanda Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles against Nina Meinke live on DAZN from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). Ahead of the event, the fighters host a press conference, preview their bout and come face to face.

Puerto Rico’s former undisputed 126-pound champion, Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs), who vacated her WBC title, brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) of Germany is an IBF featherweight mandatory contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The press conference also features YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs). Cleveland cruiserweight goes through the ropes in an eight-round bout against opponent to be named.

Also on the card, Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO light flyweight title against Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). In addition, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) fights at super flyweight and featherweight Javon Walton makes his pro boxing debut.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

