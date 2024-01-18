Justis Huni to fight on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard in Saudi Arabia

Justis Huni has his next fight date made official, when he goes through the ropes live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The Australian heavyweight battles it out on the card topped by a highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

Unbeaten Brisbane-based Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) was in action last October in Cancun, Mexico, where he defeated American former title challenger Andrew Tabiti by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. With the victory, the 24-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland successfully made his international debut as a pro and lifted the WBA International belt.

The name of opponent Justis Huni is facing at the upcoming event in Riyadh is expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends his interim WBO strap against Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Also on the card, Mexico’s WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) defends his title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs).