Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Justis Huni to fight on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard in Saudi Arabia

Huni's opponent at 'Knockout Chaos' is to be announced shortly

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Justis Huni to fight on Joshua vs Ngannou card in Saudi Arabia
Promoter Eddie Hearn and Justis Huni post-win over Andrew Tabiti at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on October 28, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Justis Huni has his next fight date made official, when he goes through the ropes live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The Australian heavyweight battles it out on the card topped by a highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

Unbeaten Brisbane-based Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) was in action last October in Cancun, Mexico, where he defeated American former title challenger Andrew Tabiti by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. With the victory, the 24-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland successfully made his international debut as a pro and lifted the WBA International belt.

The name of opponent Justis Huni is facing at the upcoming event in Riyadh is expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends his interim WBO strap against Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Also on the card, Mexico’s WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) defends his title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs).

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.