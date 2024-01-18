Oscar Collazo defends against Reyneris Gutierrez in co-feature to Munguia vs Ryder

Puerto Rican world champion Oscar Collazo is set for his second title defence against Nicaragua’s Reyneris Gutierrez live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 28 (AEDT). The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO minimumweight belt. The 28-year-old southpaw was in action last August, when he stopped Garen Diagan in six rounds and made his first successful defence. The native of Newark, New Jersey claimed the title against former champion Melvin Jerusalem via seventh-round RTD in May 2023.

Once-beaten Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. In his previous outing last October, the Matagalpa, Nicaragua native scored a unanimous decision against Natanael Rocha. With the victory he returned to winning ways, after dropping a UD against Alex Winwood in his international debut in June 2023 in Perth, Australia.

“With less than a week away for my second world title defence, I feel great and at my best moment,” Oscar Collazo said. “As always, we are very prepared and focused on what we are going to do on January 27 and leave the ring with our hand-raised. We have a good plan in place like all our previous fights, and we are ready to entertain in front of the people of Arizona, Puerto Rico, and on DAZN.”

“Thank you, Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy for the opportunity to be on such a big card featuring a spectacular main event between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder.”

Munguia vs Ryder undercard

Also announced for Munguia vs Ryder undercard a 10-round super middleweight bout between Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas and Alantez Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) of Washington, D.C. Houston-based Fulghum defends his WBA Continental USA strap.

As well, Coachella Valley’s IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defence of her title against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Kicking off the action, Alan Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City squares off against Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Daniel Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado and Daniel Lugo (4-1, 1 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona go head-to-head in a six-round bout at lightweight. Plus, Gregory Morales (15-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas and Ronal Ron (14-4, 11 KOs) of Chino Hills, California clash in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight.

In addition, former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Miguel Ceballos (2-0, 2 KOs) of Peoria, Arizona in a four-round bout at bantamweight. The action begins with a four-round bantamweight bout pitting Johnny Canas (2-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, California against William Davis (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Oakland, California.

In the main event, former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (40-0, 33 KOs) of Mexico goes up against John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.