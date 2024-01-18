UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis pre-fight press conference

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis battle it out in the main event of UFC 297 live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). Ahead of their highly anticipated championship clash, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

UFC middleweight champion Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his title. No. 2-ranked contender Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, No. 2 Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant bantamweight title.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 297 card, Mike Malott (10-1-1) of Canada and Neil Magny (28-12) of the United States go head to head at welterweight. As well, American middleweight Chris Curtis (30-10) faces the representative of the country-host Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6). Plus, England’s Arnold Allen (19-2) takes on Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight.