UFC In-Depth: Sean Strickland claims title against Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland defends his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 297 main event live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the promotion hit the stream with “UFC In-Depth” covering the current champion’s previous bout against Israel Adesanya last September in Sydney.

UFC In-Depth features a number of media appearance, interviews and press conference, as well as the fight itself.

Strickland challenged the then champion Adesanya in the headliner of UFC 293. After five rounds, the 32-year-old native of Anaheim, California took the victory by unanimous decision and landed the belt.

In his next outing at UFC 297 in Toronto, Sean Strickland makes the first defence of his 185-pound strap against No. 2-ranked middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis of South Africa. The 29-year-old won eight of his previous bouts in a row and makes his first attempt to become champion.