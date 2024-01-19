Free Fight: Tim Tszyu stops Tony Harrison to land title

2023 was a successful year for Tim Tszyu. The Australian welterweight went through the ropes in Sydney and twice on the Gold Coast, collecting a pair of belts along the way.

In March, the 29-year-old battled it out in front of his hometown crowd. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout against American former world champion Tony Harrison ended prior to the final bell. Sydney native claimed the win via ninth-round TKO.

With the victory, Tszyu landed the interim WBO title. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Two of his following bouts took place on the Gold Coast. In June, Tszyu KO’d Carlos Ocampo in the first round and retained his belt. In October, he earned a unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza in a world title fight, after Jermell Charlo moved up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez and vacated the strap.

Tim Tszyu’s next fight, which is expected to mark his first outing for the year, is yet to be announced and featured on the boxing schedule for 2024.