UFC 297 press conference highlights

The fighters battling it out at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis preview their bouts and come face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT).

In the main event, American Sean Strickland (28-5) defends his middleweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked bantamweight Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil go head to head for the division’s vacant title.

Also on the UFC 297 card, Neil Magny (28-12) of the United States and Mike Malott (10-1-1) of Canada square off welterweight. Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) fights in front of his home country crowd against American Chris Curtis (30-10) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Arnold Allen (19-2) of England faces Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight.