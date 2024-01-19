Subscribe
UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis weigh-in video

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis

By Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 185 lbs championship limit (83.91 kg).

The co-main event features No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States up against No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair battles it out for the division’s vacant title. The championship limit is 135 lbs (61.23 kg).

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 297 fight card

Main card

  • Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, bantamweight – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, welterweight
  • Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, featherweight

Prelims

  • Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight

Early prelims

  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweight
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight
