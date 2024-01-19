UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis weigh-in video

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 185 lbs championship limit (83.91 kg).

The co-main event features No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States up against No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair battles it out for the division’s vacant title. The championship limit is 135 lbs (61.23 kg).

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 297 fight card

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, bantamweight – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, welterweight

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, featherweight

Prelims

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight

Early prelims