UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis weigh-in video

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 185 lbs championship limit (83.91 kg).
The co-main event features No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States up against No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair battles it out for the division’s vacant title. The championship limit is 135 lbs (61.23 kg).
Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 297 fight card
Main card
- Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title
- Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, bantamweight – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title
- Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, welterweight
- Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
- Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, featherweight
Prelims
- Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight
- Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight
- Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight
Early prelims
- Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweight
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight