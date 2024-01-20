Jake Paul: My opponent in March is a pro boxer & he’s won regional titles

Jake Paul makes his first ring appearance for 2024 live from José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The Cleveland-native battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) is looking for his third straight victory. The 27-year-old is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Andre August last December. In August 2023, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based cruiserweight defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Going through the ropes in March, Jake Paul fights for the first time in Puerto Rico.

“It’s surreal,” Paul said at the press conference at Distrito T-Mobile complex in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “All the people here are so nice, and lovely. Meeting Amanda Serrano changed my life, and it’s an honor to support her in this big moment in front of her hometown, her home crowd. And it’s just an honor to be part of this amazing event – which, hopefully, should be the biggest event in Puerto Rican boxing history.”

“It’s going to be a night to remember. I’m super happy, and grateful, even for all the people who came out here today, and showing support.”

Jake Paul: Amanda Serrano is a queen of Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul | Jan Nieves/Most Valuable Promotions

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) of Germany. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

“She’s the queen of the island, and I’m just the supporting character on March 2nd,” Paul commented on Serrano fighting in the event headliner. “This is her night to create history and put on a show, and I’m just happy to be along for the ride. I think most people are going to be rooting for Amanda Serrano, so she’s the main event, and I’m happy to support and be a part of that. That’s what I wanted, and to just take a backseat.”

Paul’s opponent in eight-round cruiserweight bout in March is expected to be announced shortly.

“He didn’t want to come today, because he said he just wanted to train – which I respect,” Paul said. “He didn’t want to fly all the way here, he’s focused in the gym. But, he’s a professional boxer with an even better record than Andre August, and there will be an announcement coming soon. It’s another step up in competition, he’s won regional titles, etc. It’s another step up in competition and continuing to challenge myself on March 2nd.”

Also on the card, Puerto Rican world champion Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) of The Bronx, New York makes the third defence of his WBO light flyweight title against Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico. Plus, local Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) and Gloria Munguilla (5-0) of Los Angeles clash at super flyweight. In addition, Javon “Wanna” Walton (1-0, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia faces an opponent to be named at featherweight.