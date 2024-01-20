Subscribe
Misfits Boxing 12 results, start time, live stream, Ed Matthews vs Mystery Opponent

MF & DAZN: X Series 12 live from Leeds, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Misfits Boxing 12: Ed Matthews vs Mystery Opponent results live from Leeds, England
Misfits Boxing 12 airs live stream from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, January 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with YouTubers, artists, social media and Internet personalities squaring off inside the ring.

In the main event, middleweight Ed Matthews goes up against Mystery Opponent, whose name is announced to be revealed at the show. In the co-main event, AJ Bunker defends her MF boxing middleweight title against Elle Brooke.

Also on the card, Ashley Rak-Su and OJ Rose battle it out at light heavyweight. As well, Tristan Hamm and Rodney Petersen aka “Not Logan Paul” make their pro boxing debut at heavyweight.

Plus, Small Spartan Jay faces FoxTheG, who makes his pro debut, at lightweight. In addition, Ben Williams makes his pro boxing debut against Fes Batista at middleweight, and Chase DeMoor and Malcolm Minikon clash at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Myles Rak-Su makes pro debut against DTG at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, also making their pro boxing debut, Joey Knight and Zuriel Rudi Ayo aka “Most Wanted” go head to head at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 21.

Misfits Boxing 12 live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 20
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 20
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 6 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, January 21
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 5 am AEDT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Ed Matthews vs. Mystery Opponent, light heavyweight
  • AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke, 5 rounds, middleweight – Bunker’s Misfits Boxing title
  • Ashley Rak-Su vs. OJ Rose, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul (Rodney Petersen), 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Small Spartan Jay vs. FoxTheG, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Malcolm Minikon, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

  • Myles Rak-Su vs. DTG, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joey Knight vs. Most Wanted, 4 rounds, lightweight

Misfits Boxing 12 results

Stay tuned for Misfits Boxing 12 live results.

