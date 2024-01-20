Subscribe
UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis

By Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland of the U.S. defends his belt against No. 2 Dricus du Plessis of South Africa.

In the co-main event, No. 2 Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the U.S. and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil contest for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Also on the UFC 297 PPV card, a pair of USA vs Canada bouts featuring Neil Magny (28-12) up against Mike Malott (10-1-1) at welterweight and Chris Curtis (30-10) versus Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) at middleweight. In addition, Arnold Allen (19-2) of England takes on Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight.

