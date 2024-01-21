Jimmy Flick submits Malcolm Gordon in second round at UFC 297

Jimmy Flick returned to winning ways, when he faced Malcolm Gordon in the opening bout at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis. The event aired live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT).

The pair squared off in a 127.5-pound catchweight bout, as the latter weighed-in above the required flyweight limit. The scheduled for three rounds contest ended prior to the final horn.

The American mixed martial artist came out on top, forcing the representative of the country-host to tap via arm-triangle choke. The fight was stopped by referee Todd Anderson at 1 minute and 17 seconds into the second round.

“Yeah, my last two fights I got knocked out,” Flick said post-fight. “But they look at your last performance. This is my last performance. It wasn’t the best, but I got the job done, baby.”

JIMMY FLICK GETS THE UPSET ?#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus ? pic.twitter.com/G43rMqHe6q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2024

With the victory by submission, 33-year-old Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma improved to 17-7 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Calgary, Alberta’s 33-year-old Malcolm Gordon dropped to 14-8 and lost his third fight in a row.