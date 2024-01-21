Natasha Jonas retains title by decision against Mikaela Mayer

Natasha Jonas came out with the win, when she faced Mikaela Mayer at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). Going through the ropes in front of her hometown crowd, British two-division world champion put her IBF welterweight title on the line against former unified super featherweight champion of the United States.

The pair went head to head for 10 rounds. In the end, judge Diana Drews Milani scored the fight 97-93 in favour of Mayer, while judges Michael Alexander and Frank Lombardi gave 96-95 and 96-94 to Jonas, respectively.

With the victory by split decision, Natasha Jonas improved to 15-2-1, 9 KOs. Liverpool’s 39-year-old made the first defence of her belt.

“She [Mayer] is in my top two people I’ve fought,” Jonas said post-win. “She is very very skilful. Her time will come again. She beat a lot of champions. So, please, use this as a motivation to go on and earn a title that you deserve to become a two-weight champion.”

33-year-old Mikaela Mayer dropped to 19-2, 5 KOs, which snapped her two-win streak. The Woodland Hills, California native didn’t succeed in her bid to become world champion in two weight classes.

“I thought I did enough to win,” Mayer said post-fight. “I would’ve given her the first round or two, but after that I feel like I’ve out-punched her and landed the clean shots.”

“I didn’t have a rematch clause on my side, but I hope we can get this fight done again for the fans if they want it.”

In an-all British co-main event, London’s Zak Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) defeated Jack Cullen (22-5-1, 10 KOs) of Bolton by unanimous decision in a rematch. He also landed the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles. The scores were 116-113, 115-114 and 116-112.

Among other results, British 2020 Olympic Bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KOs) defeated Brazilian Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-2, 1 KOs) via points decision (77-75) at featherweight. Plus, Ireland’s Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs) remained unbeaten with the eighth round stoppage win against British Mickey Ellison (14-7, 5 KOs).