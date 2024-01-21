Subscribe
Neil Magny dominates Mike Malott in third round at UFC 297

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis

By Parviz Iskenderov

American welterweight Neil Magny grounded and pounded his Canadian opponent Mike Malott at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis. The pair battled it out on the main card live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT).

Magny took Malott down and dominated with punches. Referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 45 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Neil Magny improved to 29-11. In addition, Brooklyn’s 36-year-old returned to winning ways.

Commenting on his successful performance, Magny said it was due to his “great training partners and great coaches, pushing him every day”.

Mike Malott dropped to 10-2-1. The 32-year-old native of Burlington, Ontario got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

