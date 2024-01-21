Sam Patterson submits Yohan Lainesse in first round at UFC 297

British Sam Patterson came out victorious against Canadian Yohan Lainesse, when the pair squared off at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis. The welterweight bout was featured on the top of early preliminary card live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Patterson secured the win win, forcing Lainesse to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Brian Beauchamp stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Sam Patterson improved to 11-2-1 and returned to winning ways. The 27-year-old native of Walford, England, who previously fought at lightweight, made a successful debut in his new division.

Yohan Lainesse dropped to 9-3. The 31-year-old of Varennes, Quebec suffered his second straight defeat.

