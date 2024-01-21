Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis squared off in the main event of UFC 297 live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). The contest featured middleweight champion of the U.S. up against No. 2-ranked contender of South Africa.

The championship bout went the full distance. After five rounds of a close battle, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favour of Strickland, while two other judges gave the same to du Plessis.

As a result, with the victory by split decision Dricus du Plessis became a new UFC middleweight champion. In addition to the belt, the 30-year-old native of Hatfield, South Africa improved to 21-2 and secured his ninth win in a row.

Post-win du Plessis called out former champion Israel Adesanya. The pair was expected to square off last year, but the current champion decided not to fight due to leg injury.

“I felt three rounds was give and take,” Dricus du Plessis. “Those last two rounds I know, everybody said ‘when he goes pass halfway’… and I had a point to prove – how’s that for round four and five? Who says this guy is not a five-round fighter?”

“It was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine. Now I have your shine. You didn’t get into the cage tonight. Israel Adesanya, get your ass back in the UFC so we can settle the score.”

‘Let’s run it back’

Sean Strickland didn’t succeed in his first championship defence of the title that he had claimed against Adesanya last September. Anaheim, California’s 32-year-old dropped to 28-6, which snapped his two-fight winning streak. Post-fight he said he wanted a rematch.

“I called it from the day one, it was going to be a f***ing war,” Strickland said post-fight. “Hats off to the new champ, it was a goddam war. I’m salty, I am going to say I won, but maybe I’m being a f***ing…”

“Canada, I love you guys, you welcome me. I feel like you guys are my family. I told you, I would bleed for you and I bleed for you. I would do it any day of the week.”

“Let’s run it back. Congrats champ. I am out of here.”

Strickland vs du Plessis full fight video highlights

