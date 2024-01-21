Subscribe
HomeUFC

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis full fight video highlights

Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland to land middleweight title at UFC 297

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis squared off in the main event of UFC 297 live on pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). The contest featured middleweight champion of the U.S. up against No. 2-ranked contender of South Africa.

The championship bout went the full distance. After five rounds of a close battle, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favour of Strickland, while two other judges gave the same to du Plessis.

As a result, with the victory by split decision Dricus du Plessis became a new UFC middleweight champion. In addition to the belt, the 30-year-old native of Hatfield, South Africa improved to 21-2 and secured his ninth win in a row.

Post-win du Plessis called out former champion Israel Adesanya. The pair was expected to square off last year, but the current champion decided not to fight due to leg injury.

“I felt three rounds was give and take,” Dricus du Plessis. “Those last two rounds I know, everybody said ‘when he goes pass halfway’… and I had a point to prove – how’s that for round four and five? Who says this guy is not a five-round fighter?”

“It was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine. Now I have your shine. You didn’t get into the cage tonight. Israel Adesanya, get your ass back in the UFC so we can settle the score.”

‘Let’s run it back’

Sean Strickland didn’t succeed in his first championship defence of the title that he had claimed against Adesanya last September. Anaheim, California’s 32-year-old dropped to 28-6, which snapped his two-fight winning streak. Post-fight he said he wanted a rematch.

“I called it from the day one, it was going to be a f***ing war,” Strickland said post-fight. “Hats off to the new champ, it was a goddam war. I’m salty, I am going to say I won, but maybe I’m being a f***ing…”

“Canada, I love you guys, you welcome me. I feel like you guys are my family. I told you, I would bleed for you and I bleed for you. I would do it any day of the week.”

“Let’s run it back. Congrats champ. I am out of here.”

Check out Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

ExpressVPN Free Trial

Strickland vs du Plessis full fight video highlights

Dricus du Plessis makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Sean Strickland.

Fight time.

Action.

Fight goes the distance.

Verdict.

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full card results.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.