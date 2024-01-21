UFC 297 post-fight press conference

The post-fight UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis press conference follows the MMA event live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). In attendance, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States defeds his middleweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa.

In the co-main event, No. 2 Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil square off for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis results.