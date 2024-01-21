UFC 297 results, time, live stream, Strickland vs du Plessis, main event, prelims

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on PPV from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the five-round main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa. In the five-round co-main event, No. 2 Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.
Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between Neil Magny (28-12) of the United States and Mike Malott (10-1-1) of Canada. In another USA vs Canada contest Chris Curtis (30-10) and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) square off at middleweight. In addition, Arnold Allen (19-2) of the UK takes on Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis live stream in Australia
Date: Sunday, January 21
Broadcast: Kayo
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Early prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST
UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis results
Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title
- Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title
- Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
- Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
Prelims
- Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
- Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
- Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
Early prelims
- Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick