Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 297 results, time, live stream, Strickland vs du Plessis, main event, prelims

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on PPV from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 21 (AEDT). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5) of the United States makes the first defence of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) of South Africa. In the five-round co-main event, No. 2 Raquel Pennington (15-8) of the United States and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between Neil Magny (28-12) of the United States and Mike Malott (10-1-1) of Canada. In another USA vs Canada contest Chris Curtis (30-10) and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6) square off at middleweight. In addition, Arnold Allen (19-2) of the UK takes on Movsar Evloev (17-0) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis live stream in Australia

Date: Sunday, January 21
Broadcast: Kayo
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Early prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis results

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis – Strickland’s UFC middleweight title
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
  • Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Prelims

  • Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Early prelims

  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick
Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.