Conor Benn: I’m going to make an example of Peter Dobson

Conor Benn goes up against Peter Dobson live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). Undefeated British contender and unbeaten representative of the country-host square off in a 12-round main event bout at welterweight.

Ilford, Essex-based Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) fights for his second consecutive time in the U.S. and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous outing last September in Orlando, the 27-year-old defeated Rodolfo Orozco by unanimous decision.

“I never thought I would fight in Las Vegas, let alone headline, so it’s nothing but a blessing,” Benn said. “I’ve got a lot of supporters in America, and I know that people will be travelling over to see me. I sit back and count my blessings, England is my home, and I can’t wait for the homecoming, but at the same time I am embracing every step of this journey. It’s all part of the story and I am excited about what is to come.”

In his next fight, Benn faces The Bronx, New York native Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs). The latter makes his first ring appearance in one and a half years. The 33-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Rodrigo Damian Coria last time out in June 2022 in Atlanta.

“I’m going to make an example of him. He can do the talking. Talk as much as you want, the outcome will be the same. Delusion is one hell of a thing and there’s a fine line between delusion and confidence. I know what I am bringing in and that’s sheer violence, sheer brutality, sheer spite. Whatever he does, I do better, and I am going in there to handle business and deal with him in serious fashion.”

Among the bouts featured on Benn vs Dobson undercard, George Liddard (5-0, 3 KOs) of Billericay, Essex takes on American Andrew Buchanan (30-1, 2 KOs) of Apple Valley, California in a six-round bout at middleweight. As well, Essex-based Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) of Harold Wood, London meets Dmytro Bezus (10-1, 5 KOs) of Severodonetsk, Ukraine in a 10-round bout at heavyweight. Plus, Jimmy Sains (2-0, 2 KOs) of Brentwood, Essex goes through the ropes in a four-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be named.

“It’s exciting to have four Essex boys going to Vegas with George, Jimmy and Johnny Fisher and his ‘Bosh Army’. I don’t think that been done before and it shows the opportunities that have presented themselves throughout this process. First Orlando and now fighting in Sin City, it’s great to fight in the States and get my name out there over there.

Conor Benn: I punch like a horse’s kick, so good luck to him

Conor Benn is the son of former two-weight world champion, Nigel Benn. The native of Greenwich, London is confident in his victory over Dobson and looks for knockout.

“Obviously, I’m not my dad,” Benn said. “It’s evident to see. I am Conor Benn, that’s that. What he’s said is nothing I haven’t heard before, if he wants to talk that talk, fair play. Talk is cheap, I take no notice of it but when I get in the ring, I express every bit of feeling I have in me. So, he can keep talking, it’ll just make me want to end the fight early. I’m going in there to dismantle him and remind everyone who’s who and what’s what.”

“I’m coming for it early and when I see an opportunity, I take it, that’s who I am. I take the shots I see, I don’t pull back, I don’t pitter-patter, I’m going in there to iron him out, that’s who I am, and I can’t help it. If I see one split-second of pain or weakness, I make sure he knows I’ve seen it.”

“I don’t watch my opponents, I leave that to Tony [Sims], I am confident in what I do and my ability. So, I don’t know much about Peter, but I know that I am one hell of a fighter, I’m powerful, extremely determined and full of grit. I punch like a horse’s kick, so good luck to him.”

In the co-feature, Houston-based southpaw Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces off Pinellas Park, Florida-based Connor Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) of Derry, Northern Ireland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA International and IBF North American middleweight belts on the line.