Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz official trailer

Teofimo Lopez faces Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The contest features Brooklyn’s reigning WBO super lightweight champion up against contender of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The official event promo hit the stream today. The video features highlight moments from both fighters’ previous bouts.

Las Vegas-based former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defence of his belt. 27-year-old Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to land a world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The clip promo also features the co-main event fighters, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) and Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). The 10-round bout pits unbeaten contender of Norfolk, Virginia against former two-division world champion of Cidra, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off at lightweight.