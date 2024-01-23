UFC 298 promo video: Alexander Volkanovski faces Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT). The promo video titled “Get Out The Way” hit the stream today.

In the main event, Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his title against undefeated No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Ilia Topuria (14-0) of Germany.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (24-7) squares off against former title challenger and No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 298 card, Georgian No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) goes up against two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo (16-3) of the United States.