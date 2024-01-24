Subscribe
Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs Peter McGrail rematch set for April in Liverpool

O’Quinn KO'd McGrail last December in Glendale

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Ja'Rico O'Quinn faces Peter McGrail in a rematch in Liverpool
Ja'Rico O'Quinn

Ja’Rico O’Quinn and Peter McGrail square off in an immediate rematch live on DAZN from Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on Sunday, April 28 (AEDT). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

The pair first met last December in Glendale, Arizona. O’Quinn pulled an upset, when he KO’d McGrail with a big right hand in the fifth round. Prior to the moment of impact that turned the lights off, the latter was leading on the scorecards, dominating and twice dropping his opponent to the canvas in the second and fourth rounds.

28-year-old Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs) of Detroit is set to prove his first victory wasn’t a fluke and targets his fourth win in a row. Liverpool’s 27-year-old southpaw Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) is looking to return a favour and rebound from his first career defeat.

The bouts featured on O’Quinn vs McGrail 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

