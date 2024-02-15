Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga primed for rematch in Oaxaca, Mexico

Adrian Curiel faces Sivenathi Nontshinga in a rematch live from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The contest features Mexico’s newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion up against former titleholder South Africa. The pair squares off in the main event bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

Their first fight was held last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) knocked Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) out in the second round and claimed the belt.

Going through the ropes in front of his home country crowd, Adrian Curiel makes the first defence of his title. In addition, the 24-year-old native of Mexico City targets his third straight victory.

Adrian Curiel at the press conference | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“It’s great to be here and a huge opportunity to defend my title,” Curiel said at the pre-fight press conference. “We have trained as champions, but we will go into the fight with a challenger mentality. It’s great to defend my belt on home soil. It was not a lucky shot or KO.”

“I’ve been watching interviews that he’s been giving, and he says that I’m not a big puncher and I’m an easy fighter, but he’ll see on Friday that as we say here, people need to back up what they say. So, we’ll see on Friday if that’s true.”

25-year-old Sivenathi Nontshinga of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to reclaim the title and avenge his sole career defeat.

Sivenathi Nontshinga at the press conference | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“My title looks good on him,” Nontshinga said. “It feels great to be here, it’s been a long time coming, I’ve been working so hard, and I will grab this opportunity with both hands. There will be a great atmosphere, I’ve met so many kind people here and I am looking forward to Friday night.”

“I’ve trained so hard, it’s not the first time I’ve prepared for a World title fight, I’ve been a champion before, and I promise everybody that once again I will prevail. I believe falling down is part of life, but getting back up is living, so once again, I will become a champion.”

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga go face to face | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

In the co-main event, former WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City takes on Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.