Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg tops UFC 301 PPV card in May

Alexandre Pantoja defends flyweight title against Steve Erceg in UFC 301 main event live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Parviz Iskenderov
The main event bout for UFC 301 has been officially set featuring Alexandre Pantoja up against Steve Erceg. The reigning flyweight champion of Brazil defends of his title in front of his home country crowd against the Australian contender. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, May 5 (AEST).

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) makes the second defence of his belt. Last year, the 33-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro secured a pair of wins by decision against former champion Brandon Royval to retain and claim the title in December and July, respectively.

Steve Erceg (12-1) knocked out Matt Schnell in the second round in March and scored his 11th straight victory. The 28-year-old Perth native is currently No. 10 in the UFC flyweight rankings.

The Pantoja vs Erceg championship clash was confirmed by the promotion via post on X today. The current UFC 301 lineup looks as the following:

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
  • Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore, featherweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
  • Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
  • Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight
  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, featherweight
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
  • Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women’s flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

