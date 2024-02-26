Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke Australia time, how to watch, undercard

Serrano defends unified featherweight titles against Meinke live from San Juan, Puerto Rico

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Amanda Serrano faces Nina Meinke live from San Juan, Puerto Rico
Amanda Serrano | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke battle it out in the main event live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The contest features local former undisputed featherweight champion defending her unified 126-pound belts against the IBF mandatory challenger of Germany. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Puerto Rican 35-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles. Berlin’s 30-year-old southpaw Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, YouTube turned pro boxer Jake Paul goes up against the “Golden Gloves” champion Ryan Bourland. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Cleveland’s 27-year-old Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) targets his third straight victory following a pair of successful outings in 2023. 35-year-old Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California goes through the ropes for the first time since September 2022 and eyes his fourth win in a row.

Watch on DAZN

When does Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke start in Australia?

In Australia, Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Who is fighting on Serrano vs Meinke undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Serrano vs Meinke undercard, The Bronx native Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz (27-4, 17 KOs) faces Headley Scott (18-1, 12 KOs) of Brooklyn in the 10-rounder at super featherweight. As well, local Pedro Marquez Medina (15-1, 10 KOs) meets Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) in the eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Elijah Flores (7-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York takes on Alejandro Munera (8-8-4, 7 KOs) of Colombia in the six-rounder at welterweight.

Further in action, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Gloria Munguilla (5-0) of Los Angeles clash in the four-rounder at super flyweight. Rounding out the card, Javon Walton (1-0, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia and Joshua Torres (0-1-1) of Simi Valley, California go head to head in the four-rounder at featherweight.

Full fight card

The current Serrano vs Meinke fight card looks as the following:

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s IBF, WBA and WBO featherweight titles
  • Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Gonzalez’s WBO light flyweight title
  • Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, super flyweight
  • Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.