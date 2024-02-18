Subscribe
HomeUFC

Anthony Hernandez submits Roman Kopylov in second round at UFC 298

Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Kopylov at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Anthony Hernandez came out on top against Roman Kopylov at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The middleweight bout kicked off the action live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17.

The native of Dunnigan, California dominated his opponent and forced him to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 3:23 into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Anthony Hernandez improved to 12-2 and secured his fifth win in a row. Roman Kopylov dropped to 12-3 and got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.