Anthony Hernandez submits Roman Kopylov in second round at UFC 298

Anthony Hernandez came out on top against Roman Kopylov at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The middleweight bout kicked off the action live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17.

The native of Dunnigan, California dominated his opponent and forced him to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 3:23 into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Anthony Hernandez improved to 12-2 and secured his fifth win in a row. Roman Kopylov dropped to 12-3 and got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full card results.