Anthony Joshua KO’s Francis Ngannou with big right hand in second round

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua dominated, dropped and stopped Francis Ngannou live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The pair squared off in the main event of “Knockout Chaos” fight card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight clash didn’t go the distance. Joshua first sent Ngannou to the canvas on the last minute of the first round with a big right hand. In the second round, he did it again delivering an overhand right.

Ngannou managed to get back on his feet and beat the second eight count to only get dropped again with a massive punch that put a halt to the contest. Referee Ricky Gonzalez waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Anthony Joshua improved to 28-3, 25 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row. In his next fight, the British 34-year-old former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion looks to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou dropped to 0-2. The Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter suffered his second defeat in pro boxing, following his ring debut against Tyson Fury last October.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card results.

