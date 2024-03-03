Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Australia time, how to watch, PPV cost, card

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou battle it out on the top of “Knockout Chaos” fight card live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The contest features the former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the UK up against the former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. The boxing match is scheduled for 10 rounds.

British 34-year-old boxer Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) looks for his fourth win in a row. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter Francis Ngannou (0-1) targets his first win in pro boxing, following his ring debut against Tyson Fury last October.

In the co-feature, China’s Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the PPV card, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten contender Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among other Joshua vs Ngannou undercard bouts, Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales square off in the 12-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) of Australia and Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) of South Africa go head to head in the 10-rounder at heavyweight.

When does Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou start in Australia?

In Australia, Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 at 2:20 am AEDT. The PPV price is $37.99 AUD.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:10 am AEDT.

Who is fighting on Joshua vs Ngannou prelims?

Among the bouts featured on Joshua vs Ngannou prelims, Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs). The all-British clash is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of the U.S. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

In addition, Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his home country crowd against Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs) of the UK meets Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at heavyweight.

Full fight card

The current Joshua vs Ngannou fight card looks as the following: