Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez weigh-in video

Armenia’s world champion Arsen Goulamirian faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez of Mexico in the main event live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBA cruiserweight title for the third time. Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) looks to become world champion in his new weight class. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 200-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana and Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) of Ghana go head to head at welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Get Goulamirian vs Zurdo full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Goulamirian vs Zurdo fight card

Main card

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Goulamirian’s WBA title

Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight

Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre, 4 rounds, welterweight

Prelims