Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga square off in the championship rematch live stream from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday, Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The bout pits the newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion of Mexico against the former world champion South Africa. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Mexico City’s 24-year-old Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) makes the first defence of the belt that he claimed against Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) by knockout in the second round last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. The 25-year-old native of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to take revenge and regain the title.

The all-Mexican co-main event features Mexico City’s former WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) up against Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora. The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 live stream

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Curiel’s IBF light flyweight title

Mauricio Lara vs. Daniel Lugo (‘Caballo’), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Arturo Popoca vs. Ernesto Garcia Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title

Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Dennis Contreras, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Brayan Rivera vs. Daniel Zaragoza Garcia, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Julio Porras Ruiz vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Prelims

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Castillo, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Jose Mario Tamez, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 results

Stay tuned for Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 live results.