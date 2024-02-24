Subscribe
Santiago vs Nakatani results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani live from Tokyo, Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani airs live from Tokyo, Japan
Alexandro Santiago and Junto Nakatani at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Alexandro Santiago and Junto Nakatani battle it out in the main event live stream from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, February 24. The contest features Mexico’s WBC bantamweight champion up against former super flyweight champion, representing the country-host. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California makes the first defense of his title. Japan’s undefeated southpaw Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) looks to become world champion in his third weight class.

In the 12-round co-main event, WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) defends his title in front of his home country crowd against former super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) of the Philippines. Also on the card, Japan’s three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs) and Mexican contender Christian Bacasegua Rangel (22-4-2, 9 KOs) battle it out in the 12-rounder for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Among Santiago vs Nakatani undercard bouts, Filipino Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) and Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) of Japan go head to head in the eight rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Kensho Oyamada and Ren Kobayashi make their respective pro boxing debuts in the four-round all-Japanese bout at featherweight.

Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, February 24
Time: 8 pm AEDT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Santiago’s WBC bantamweight title
  • Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title
  • Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBO super flyweight title
  • Jonas Sultan vs. Riku Masuda, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Kensho Oyamada vs. Ren Kobayashi, 4 rounds, featherweight

Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani results

Stay tuned for Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

