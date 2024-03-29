Subscribe
Valdez vs Wilson results, live stream, full fight card

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson faceoff live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ
Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Mexico’s Oscar Valdez faces Liam Wilson of Australia in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO title at super featherweight.

Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is a former WBC junior bantamweight and WBO featherweight titles-holder. Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is a former WBO junior lightweight title challenger. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is 10-round bout for the first undisputed women’s minimumweight title with four belts on the line. The contest pits, two-division unified WBC and WBA champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles against Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican unified WBO and IBF champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs).

Among Valdez vs Wilson undercard bouts, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) and Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs) of South Africa clash in the 10-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) meets fellow-Mexican Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) in the 10-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, March 30
Time: 2 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, super featherweight
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA and WBC titles, Valle’s IBF and WBO titles

Prelims

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson results

Stay tuned for Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson live results.

