Valdez vs Wilson results, live stream, full fight card

Mexico’s Oscar Valdez faces Liam Wilson of Australia in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO title at super featherweight.

Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is a former WBC junior bantamweight and WBO featherweight titles-holder. Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is a former WBO junior lightweight title challenger. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is 10-round bout for the first undisputed women’s minimumweight title with four belts on the line. The contest pits, two-division unified WBC and WBA champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles against Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican unified WBO and IBF champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs).

Among Valdez vs Wilson undercard bouts, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) and Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs) of South Africa clash in the 10-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) meets fellow-Mexican Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) in the 10-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 2 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA and WBC titles, Valle’s IBF and WBO titles

Prelims

Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne, 6 rounds, middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, lightweight

Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson results

Stay tuned for Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson live results.