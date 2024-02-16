Foster vs Nova results, live stream, full fight card

O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova battle it out in the main event live stream from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The contest pits the WBC junior lightweight champion of Orange, Texas against the contender of Puerto Rico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Houston-based O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) defends his 130-pound title for the second time and looks for the 12th straight victory. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Albany, New York-based Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas faces Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The pair goes head to head at super featherweight.

In the main card opener, undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn takes on Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The featherweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9:20 am AEDT

Fight Card

Main card

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Foster’s WBC junior lightweight title

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, welterweight

O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova results

