Goodman vs Schleibs results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs live from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs faceoff live from Wollongong, NSW
Sam Goodman and Mark Schleibs at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia | Gregg Porteous/No Limit Boxing
Sam Goodman and Mark Schleibs battle it out in the main event live stream from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, March 13. The all-Australian contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The WBO ‘Oriental’ title is on the line.

Unbeaten 25-year-old Sam Goodman (17-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, New South Wales makes his first ring appearance for 2024, following four successful outings last year. Melbourne’s 30-year-old Mark Schleibs (13-2, 9 KOs) targets his second win in a row.

The co-main event features Issac Hardman (15-2, 13 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland up against Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (15-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Hardman’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title at stake.

Among Goodman vs Schleibs undercard bouts, Curtis Scott makes his pro boxing debut in the four-round bout against Joey Leilua (3-0, 2 KOs). Koen Mazoudier (11-3-1, 4 KOs) takes on Travis Druce (5-0, 2 KOs) in the eight-round bout at super welterweight. Kiki Toa Leutele (11-2-2, 8 KOs) meets Arsene Fosso (5-3, 3 KOs) in the eight-round bout at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs live stream

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, January 7
Time: 7 pm AEDT
Prelims: 5:30 pm AEDT

Buy PPV on Kayo

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Sam Goodman vs. Mark Schleibs, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBO ‘Oriental’ title
  • Issac Hardman vs. Endry Saavedra, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBO Intercontinental title
  • Curtis Scott vs. Joey Leilua, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Travis Druce, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kiki Toa Leutele vs. Arsene Fosso, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Zeke Campbell vs. Laban Stringer, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Chloe Grech vs. Connie Brown, 4 rounds, super flyweight
  • Charlie Kazzi vs. Roy Gavera, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Campbell Somerville vs. Sandeep Kumar, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs results

Stay tuned for Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs live results.

