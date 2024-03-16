Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis 2 new UFC Vegas 90 main event, Marvin Vettori out

The bout between old rivals Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis has been made official as a new UFC Vegas 90 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 (AEST). Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

The pair first met in December 2021. Curtis, who took the fight on a short notice, defeated Allen via second round TKO.

Since then, Brendan Allen (23-5) secured six straight victories, which includes five by submission. The 28-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina defeated Paul Craig via third-round rear-naked choke last time out in November 2023.

Chris Curtis won his previous bout by split decision against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 in January. Last June, The Cincinnati, Ohio’s 36-year-old faced Nassourdine Imavov in the bout that ended in No Contest in the second round due to an accidental clash of heads.

The promotion confirmed the fight via post on X. The current UFC Vegas 90 lineup looks as the following: