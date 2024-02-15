Bruce Carrington: I’ve got plan A through Z & even more for Bernard Torres

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington faces Filipino southpaw Bernard Torres live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The pair squares off on the main card headlined by O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year, following five successful outings in 2023. The 26-year-old TKO’d Luis Porozo in the second round last time out in December in Pembroke Pines, Florida. In his previous ring appearance in New York last June, the Brooklyn native TKO’d Luis Porozo in the eighth round.

“I love these opportunities to fight at home,” Carrington said the final pre-fight press conference. “Bernard Torres is a southpaw. It’s always interesting to fight against a southpaw. He’s a good fighter. 18-1. Great record. He shows a lot of will and skill. There’s nothing more you can ask for in a opponent.”

“He’s a good fighter. But with my experience, confidence, and work ethic, I know that I’ve got a plan A through Z and even more to take care of Bernard Torres.”

Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Bernard Torres go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Norway-based Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The 27-year-old native of Tagbilaran City, Philippines earned a unanimous decision against Nasibu Ramadhani last June, following the eighth round TKO against Cristian Avila last January.

“Growing up in boxing, it’s a dream to fight here,” Torres said. “So, I’m happy to box here at Madison Square Garden. I am really happy for this opportunity. I’m very prepared. I had a really great camp. I’m really happy and ready to go.”

Bernard Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Bernard Torres at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas defends his WBC junior lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs). The world championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas meets Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.