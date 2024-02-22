Canelo Alvarez next opponent: Jaime Munguia reportedly PBC favourite

Canelo Alvarez is expected to make his ring return on May 4 in Las Vegas, Cinco de Mayo weekend (May 5 AEST). The opponent challenging the Mexican star for his undisputed super middleweight title is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month The Ring reported that Canelo would face Jermall Charlo of Lafayette, Louisiana. According to ESPN, Mexico’s Jaime Munguia is a Premier Boxing Champions’ preferred choice.

The promotion reportedly guarantees $35 million for Canelo if he fights Munguia. The same number is not on the table if he faces Charlo. Or he could possibly face a different opponent working with other promoters.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) was in action last September, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo. The fight was his first outing out of three-fight deal signed with PBC.

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) stopped John Ryder in the ninth round in January. Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) made his ring return last November with a unanimous decision against Jose Benavidez Jr.

In addition, Canelo’s defence against his mandatory challenger David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) was recently order by WBC, as per Marca. The Phoenix native eliminated Demetrius Andrade in six rounds last November and retained his WBC interim 168-pound belt.

Plus, the fight against Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) could certainly break the bank. The former undisputed super lightweight and welterweight champion of Omaha, Nebraska stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round last time out in July 2023.